Tatum and the Celtics face the Wizards

·2 min read

Washington Wizards (10-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Washington. He's fourth in the league scoring 30.5 points per game.

The Celtics are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards have gone 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 30 the Celtics won 112-94 led by 24 points from Jaylen Brown, while Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Smart is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 30.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Porzingis is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 20.3 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 120.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 108.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), JD Davison: day to day (ankle).

Wizards: Monte Morris: day to day (ankle), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: day to day (ankle), Johnny Davis: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

