Tatum, Celtics take on the Cavaliers

Boston Celtics (6-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action Monday.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 48.0 points per game in the paint led by Jarrett Allen averaging 11.6.

The Celtics are 5-6 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 22.5 assists per game led by Dennis Schroder averaging 5.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 91-89 in the last matchup on Nov. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Schroder is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 23.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 101.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.1 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (ankle), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols).

Celtics: Josh Richardson: out (knee), Al Horford: out (back), Jaylen Brown: out (leg), Brodric Thomas: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

