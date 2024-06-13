Tatum and the Celtics aim to clinch NBA Finals against Dallas

Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

NBA FINALS: Celtics lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the series over the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the NBA Finals. The Celtics beat the Mavericks 106-99 in the last matchup. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points, and Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 35 points.

The Mavericks have gone 25-16 in home games. Dallas averages 117.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Celtics are 27-14 on the road. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 26.9 assists per game led by Derrick White averaging 5.2.

The 117.9 points per game the Mavericks score are 8.7 more points than the Celtics allow (109.2). The Celtics average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Mavericks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 48.7% and averaging 33.9 points for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Celtics: 10-0, averaging 112.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (leg).

