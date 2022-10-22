Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

  • Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gestures after scoring a three point basket during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    1/9

    Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

    Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gestures after scoring a three point basket during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Al Horford (42) defend during the first half of an NBA game, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    2/9

    Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Al Horford (42) defend during the first half of an NBA game, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gestures after scoring a three point basket during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    3/9

    Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

    Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gestures after scoring a three point basket during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of an NBA game, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    4/9

    Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of an NBA game, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) aims for a basket over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    5/9

    Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) aims for a basket over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    6/9

    Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    7/9

    Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

    Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    8/9

    Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) goes around Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    9/9

    Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) goes around Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gestures after scoring a three point basket during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Al Horford (42) defend during the first half of an NBA game, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gestures after scoring a three point basket during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of an NBA game, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) aims for a basket over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NBA game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) goes around Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of an NBA game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
·3 min read

MIAMI (AP) Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics - whose most recent trip to Miami was a Game 7 win in that playoff series - outscored Miami 42-24 from 3-point range, and improved to 2-0 under interim coach Joe Mazzulla.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points for Miami, which got 19 from Bam Adebayo, 18 from Jimmy Butler and 17 from Kyle Lowry.

Miami cut a 14-point deficit to five late, before back-to-back paint baskets by Tatum and the Celtics would hold on.

''We've got a great team and we're still trying to figure each other out,'' Tatum said. ''And I love playing against the Heat. We've got some history here the last couple years, and they push you. They make you a better team. They've got a lot of fire, a lot of great players, a great coach.''

It's Miami's first 0-2 start since 2007-08 - meaning it's the first in Erik Spoelstra's 15-year run as Heat coach. Miami had been one of only two teams without an 0-2 start in the last 15 seasons; now, Portland is the only team on that list.

Boston led by as many as 11 in the first half, took a 59-51 lead into the break and stretched the lead to 12 when Brown made back-to-back baskets to open the third quarter.

That's around the time Miami put together perhaps its best stretch of the night. A 20-6 run by the Heat, with Herro and Lowry each scoring six points, gave Miami a 71-69 edge - its first lead since midway through the first quarter.

But when Adebayo got his fourth foul, then a technical, the game changed. He came out, and Boston took off. Miami was plus-20 with Adebayo on the floor, and minus-27 in the 13 minutes when he wasn't on the court.

The Celtics matched Miami's 20-6 run with a 20-6 burst of their own, Tatum scoring eight of those points, Grant Williams ending it with a pair of 3's and it was 89-77 going into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston has now won four straight in Miami, going back to last season's East finals. The Celtics' longest winning streak in Miami is five, done twice (1988-90, 2015-17). ... The Celtics had a 27-18 edge in bench scoring. ... Williams and Derrick White each scored 10 for Boston.

Heat: Spoelstra has now faced 104 different coaches in his NBA career, after matching wits with Mazzulla for the first time. ... Victor Oladipo (left knee) missed his second consecutive game. He has not made an October appearance in the NBA since 2018.

IN MEMORIAM

The Heat paid tribute to Celtics great Bill Russell throughout the evening, even with staff wearing T-shirts with a large ''6'' on them -- a nod to Russell's jersey number, which now is on a banner swaying in Miami's arena as well. Miami also had a pregame moment of silence for referee Tony Brown, who died Thursday after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit Orlando on Saturday night.

Heat: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen

  • Comrie extra sharp in net as Sabres sink Oilers 4-2 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — It was a dream come true for Eric Comrie, even if he downplayed it. The 27-year-old goalie stood on his head in the Buffalo net, making 46 saves, as the Sabres fought their way past the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-2 victory on Tuesday. It was the first time Comrie, whose older brother Mike played for the Oilers from 2000 to 2003, got to play in net in an NHL game in Edmonton and he made the most of it. “It was great, but it’s just two points and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h