Tattoo shop owner sets fire to his business, dies in crash moments later, WI cops say

The owner of a tattoo shop died in a head-on crash minutes after he started a fire to his business, Wisconsin authorities say.

Officials in Madison say Ted Heffner, 71, was killed in the motorcycle crash at 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18. It came just three minutes after Madison firefighters were dispatched to Custom Tattooing Arts Studios for reports of a blaze.

Firefighters observed “heavy fire” at the front of the building and found no one inside when they extinguished the fire. A gas can and bottle of lighter fluid was found at the business, leading investigators to believe the fire was intentionally started, according to the fire department.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Video from a neighboring business obtained by NBC15 shows the blaze begin as someone leaves on a motorcycle.

That person was Heffner, who police said drove away on a motorcycle and intentionally drove down an off-ramp into oncoming traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the fire or crash, authorities said. The fire caused $300,000 worth of damage to the building, officials said.

Heffner also lived at the tattoo shop, WMTV reported.

”He’s a big bike guy from the ‘70s, so kind of intimidating, but deep down he was a really nice guy and he cared for people too and he loved his work,” one of his customers, Ron Gratz, told WMTV.

His granddaughter described him in a GoFundMe as “a wild character with stories miles long.”

Tattoo artist is shot 17 times in argument over money, Ohio cops say. ‘Disturbing’

Tattoo shop owner sold heroin, meth on dark web, shipped it in bags of candy, feds say