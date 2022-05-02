Tattoo shop customer dumbfounded after discovering a ‘hidden’ message in their design: ‘That’s so bad’

A customer is upset that a tattoo artist wrote a secret message in their tattoo.

They posted the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. The customer requested a replica of a family photo and was satisfied with the artwork. But later on, they realized the tattooist inserted the initials “AJ” without permission.

“I went to a tattoo shop in my area, with a photo of the tattoo I wanted,” the customer wrote. “It was one my dad had gotten to honor my passed grandfather whose father also had it. But the point is – it was important to me that the tattoo looked EXACTLY as it did in the photo.

“I get to the shop, I explain everything, I pay, get the tattoo, and we’re done, I think it looks awesome, everything is great! Until a few weeks later when I show my great-grandmother the tattoo. She’s static, grabs my arm to look at and compliment it, then asks, ‘Who’s AJ?'”

The customer didn’t realize the tattoo wasn’t exactly identical to the photo.

“I ask her what she means, and she points out on the tattoo where the initials A and J or maybe T were hidden into the tattoo,” they explained. “I’m instantly pissed, as my artist’s name is Alice Trever. She tries to assure me it was no big deal if I hadn’t noticed it til now, but I still reached out to the artist sort of irritated.”

“They told me the style of art I got is called traditional and it’s ‘pretty trad’ for all artists who do that style to do it. I demanded a partial refund and they refused, so I complained to the owner who made the artist give me a full refund. Now the artist is running a full smear campaign, talking about moving shops, and all kinds of crap.”

Redditors felt the customer was completely in the right.

“That’s so bad,” a user said.

“They kind of branded you with their initials and they should get fired,” someone commented.

“Tattoo artists don’t get to sign their work because their canvas is a human being. This is KNOWN. This is conventionally understood,” a person wrote.

