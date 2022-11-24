Tatton Asset Management First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.09 (vs UK£0.068 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£15.9m (up 15% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: UK£5.33m (up 37% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 34% (up from 28% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: UK£0.09 (up from UK£0.068 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Tatton Asset Management Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.0% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 10% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Tatton Asset Management has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

