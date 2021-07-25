Tatis homers but Marlins rally late to beat Padres 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit his NL-leading 30th homer for an early lead but the Miami Marlins rallied late and defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday night.

Jesús Aguilar lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center with one out in the seventh inning after reliever Tim Hill (5-5) walked pinch hitter Sandy León and allowed consecutive singles to Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte. Aguilar's single scored pinch runner Magneuris Sierra and Rojas.

Braxton Garrett (1-1) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in the longest start of his career. The left-hander allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked one.

Dylan Floro pitched a perfect eighth and Yimi García got his 15th save in 17 chances with a scoreless ninth.

García walked leadoff hitter Trent Grisham and struck out Manny Machado. Wil Myers hit a grounder to second baseman Isan Díaz, who threw to shortstop Rojas for the force. Myers reached on a fielder’s choice but the Marlins successfully challenged that Grisham interfered with Rojas’ throw, resulting in the out at first.

Home plate umpire Doug Eddings ejected the Padres’ Tommy Pham for arguing a called third strike in the eighth. Padres coach Skip Schumaker was ejected in the bottom of the eighth after a pitch to pinch hitter Joe Panik was called a ball.

San Diego starter Ryan Weathers hit his first major league home run, a solo shot in the third. Activated from the injured list Saturday, Weathers was limited to four scoreless innings and 73 pitches. The rookie left-hander allowed two hits, struck out four, walked three and hit a batter.

The Padres struck quickly against Garrett with Tatís' one-out solo shot in the first. Tatís drove Garrett’s first pitch near the walkway pavilion above left-center.

Weathers gave San Diego a 2-0 lead with his shot over the center field wall. He had three singles in his previous 19 at-bats.

Miami cut it to 2-1 after Rojas scored from third on San Diego third baseman Machado’s throwing error in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: To make room for Weathers, RHP Miguel Diaz was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. .... RHP Dinelson Lamet (right forearm inflammation) faced batters during a live inning before the game. Manager Jayce Tingler was encouraged with Lamet’s mix of fastballs and sliders. There is no immediate indication if Lamet will progress to a rehab assignment.

Marlins: Activated 3B Brian Anderson from the 60-day injured list. Anderson, who was sidelined because of left shoulder subluxation, started Saturday and went 1 for 4. C Chad Wallach was designated for assignment. ... LHP Trevor Rogers (lower back muscle spasms) was placed on the 10-day IL. The team’s All-Star representative, Rogers won seven of his first 10 decisions but is 0-3 in six starts since June 10. He was scheduled to start Sunday.

UP NEXT

RHP Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.09) will start the series finale for the Padres on Sunday while the Marlins have not announced a starter.

