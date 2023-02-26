Tatiana Suarez targets drop to strawweight next, lists Rose Namajunas as potential opponent

LAS VEGAS – Tatiana Suarez is set on a move back to strawweight, despite having a successful return at 125 pounds.

Suarez made her long-awaited return to competition Saturday on the main card of UFC Fight Night 220. Suarez (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), who hadn’t competed in nearly four years due to a series of injuries, submitted Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC) in a women’s flyweight bout.

But despite picking up a dominant win at 125 pounds, as well as a $50,000 bonus, Suarez is determined to return to her original weight class and resume a title run.

“I think they should give me a really good opponent at strawweight, and I’ll earn it,” Suarez told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 220 post-fight press conference. “I’ve never been given anything in my life. I’ve always earned it, and I don’t mind doing that because I think that builds character. You have to work for the things you want in your life. I don’t mind doing that because that’s how my mom and grandma raised me.

“I’m excited for whoever. Montana is tough, and I was glad to share the cage with her because she has a lot of fights and accepts very difficult fights. I really respect her for getting in the cage with me, regardless of what they say about me.”

As far as opponent, Suarez is out to fight all the top contenders on her way to the UFC belt. The 32-year-old likes the idea of a potential clash against former champion Rose Namajunas, but is open to other options, as well.

“I want to fight the best people,” Suarez said. “I’m not scared to fight the best people because that means then I’m the best. I would love to fight someone like Rose. She’s an amazing striker, an amazing martial artist. She, too, has overcome a lot of things in her life, and I respect her as a person.

“So when I say that I want to fight them, it’s really not disrespectful. I’m not trying to be disrespectful. I want to fight all the great people. It’s out of respect that I want to do that. I feel like it’s an honor to share the cage with somebody. I want to fight someone like Rose or whoever they give me, really.”

