Tati Westbrook just posted a very cryptic tweet

Tati Westbrook has returned to social media after a two month absence, posting a music video with some pretty cryptic lyrics.

Tati's return comes as trouble brews in the YouTube beauty community, with fans convinced that 'dramageddon 3' is coming and talks of a tell-all video coming soon (more on that later).

If you missed dramageddon 2 (at this point I think even my 63-year-old dad has heard the tale), it started in 2018 when Tati posted a 45 minute exposé video on her former friend James Charles.

I won't rehash the claims that Tati made in that video (you can read them all here), but the result was James losing 2 million subscribers in 3 days and being left suicidal due to the hate he received online.

Sadly the online beauty community doesn't seem to have learnt anything from James' experience and it's all kicking off again after Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star were accused of orchestrating Tati's original video.

In response, Shane Dawson announced he was quitting the world of YouTube beauty, calling it a circus and Jeffree was forced to issue his own denial, after two former friends posted videos online claiming they overheard him and Shane "going in" on James.

Following Shane's Twitter statement (which he has since deleted) a number of YouTube drama channels started talking about a mysterious video that was supposedly coming from Tati, revealing everything...

"Don't tell nobody... But I've heard that Tati will make a video defending James... This is her chance to redeem herself," tweeted YouTuber Liam McEvoy.

Don't tell nobody... But I've heard that tati will make a video defending James... This is her chance to redeem herself — Liam McEvoy (@looksbyliam) June 21, 2020

Followed by, "Allegedly she has receipts. But it's all based on a rumour... A rumour from a VERY CREDIBLE AND POWERFUL person tho..."

Allegedly she has receipts 👀. But it's all based on a rumor... A rumor from a VERY CREDIBLE AND POWERFUL person tho... — Liam McEvoy (@looksbyliam) June 21, 2020

YouTuber Sebastian Williams who runs a drama channel with over 800,000 subscribers added, "We were ALL manipulated. The truth WILL come out. No matter how hard you try to hide it."

we were ALL manipulated. The truth WILL come out. No matter how hard you try to hide it. — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) June 21, 2020

While channel @HereForTheTea2 simply wrote, "Don’t be shy tati, drop the video".

don’t be shy tati, drop the video — here for the circus (@HereForTheTea2) June 21, 2020

While there is currently no evidence to prove that any of this is true, Tati did finally break her social media absence, after taking a break back in May.

On 28th May she uploaded an emotional video to Instagram set to James Arthur's "The Truth" song.

The song which has lyrics like, "It was good to be there in the bright lights, but I lost good friends under the spotlight," was accompanied by personal pictures and videos of Tati, including a clip of her crying.

In-between the clips were poignant quotes including "We see what we want" and "The universe will put you back together in front of the people who broke you."

One month after that video, on Monday night, Tati made another cryptic post. This time in the form of a lyric video for Gabriella Aplin's, Dear Happy.

🎶You've waited there for me ~

keep waiting there for me 🎶



🦋@gabrielleaplin "Dear Happy" pic.twitter.com/SFDRmeTYfc





— Tati Westbrook (@GlamLifeGuru) June 23, 2020

Naturally, Twitter went wild with speculation over Tati's choice of lyrics:

"I started thinking I should open my mouth and

Let the words out, Yeah

Let the words out, Yeah

I know they'll happen if I only allow them

They'll come as a crowd, yeah

Out as a crowd, yeah



"Dear Happy, don't go

Not there but I'm close

I just always thought I'd never win

Dear Happy, you see

It's not easy for me

But I know that I'm close



"Cause I feel

That it's here for us

And it's real

And it's real for us



"Don't you worry, oh no

Don't be alarmed

I'm just working it out here

Working it out here

I'm somebody with a recovering heart

You've waited there for me

Keep waiting there for me



"Dear Happy, don't go

Not there but I'm close

I just always thought Id never win

Dear Happy, you see

Its not easy for me

But I know that I'm close



"Cause I feel

That it's here for us

And it's real

And it's real for us



"Dear happy, don't go

Not there but I'm close

I just always thought I'd never win

Dear Happy, you see

Its not easy for me

But I'm closer than I've ever been"

























































































"'I STARTED THINKING I SHOULD OPEN MY MOUTH LET THE WORDS OUT YEAH LET THE WORDS OUT YEAH” WHAT DOES THIS MESN TATI WHAT DOES IT MEAN," wrote one user.

“I STARTED THINKING I SHOULD OPEN MY MOUTH LET THE WORDS OUT YEAH LET THE WORDS OUT YEAH” WHAT DOES THIS MESN TATI WHAT DOES IT MEAN — ARREST BREONNA TAYLORS KILLERS (@OhMyGodExposeU) June 23, 2020

"I feel like “happy” is James. I think she is about to spill it all because she misses her relationship with James and wants to set it right and end it," wrote another

I feel like “happy” is James. I think she is about to spill it all because she misses her relationship with James and wants to set it right and end it — Stephanie B 🏳️🌈 (@Failsatmom) June 23, 2020

We'll just have to wait and see if there is any truth to these rumours, in the meantime, on behalf of Gabriella Aplin, please can we not bring her into it...

"Hey guys I dont know who Tati is or whats happened but I see she shared my song to a huge follower base and thats nice, thank you. But please untag me before replying to this because I’m not involved in whatever is going on & Im so confused"

Hey guys I dont know who Tati is or whats happened but I see she shared my song to a huge follower base and thats nice, thank you. But please untag me before replying to this because I’m not involved in whatever is going on & Im so confused 🤷🏻♀️ — Gabrielle Aplin (@GabrielleAplin) June 23, 2020

Same Gabs, same...

