Tathagata Roy to present report on Bengal defeat to top BJP leadership in Delhi

Former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy (File photo)

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The turbulence in the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, which recently lost the Assembly elections, does not seem to have an end as the party's veteran leader and former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy is ready to visit the top BJP leadership in the national capital.

The BJP leader said that he has prepared a detailed report factoring in various reasons why the party lost the West Bengal elections and would present it to the party's top leadership once he comes to Delhi.

Asked about when is he planning to come to the national capital, Roy said, "Is lockdown relaxed in Delhi? If yes, I will come to Delhi pretty soon."

Days after losing the West Bengal polls to the ruling Trinamool Congress, Roy in a series of tweets had put the blame on 'KDSA', BJP's top leadership of Bengal (BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state party chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organization) Shiv Prakash and national secretary Arvind Menon).

Roy alleged that tickets were given "while sitting in Hastings and 7-star hotels to incoming garbage from TMC".

He also reacted sharply on leaders not coming to aid the "ideologically driven workers or devout swayamsevaks working for the party since the 1980s and facing persecution at that hands of Trinamoolis".

Soon after his tweets blaming these leaders for the loss and sufferings of cadre, Roy posted another tweet stating that he has been called to Delhi by the party's top leadership.

Asked about if his thoughts about senior party leaders in charge of West Bengal during polls same, Roy said, "Bengal was lost because of these persons' incompetence. Beyond I do not want to say anything."

He further stated that he has analysed the results of the polls and has prepared a report to be presented to the party's top leadership.

"I have said these things In public in order so that they (Central leaders) do manthan (deliberations). If they ask me to not say these things in public which I have already stated then I have to think. I will submit my report. Beyond that, I cannot say. I will prepare my reactions accordingly," the veteran BJP leader said when asked if the party tells him to not make public statements about fellow party men

On whether he thinks that more TMC turncoats will go back, Roy said that he suspects that quite a few are likely to go eventually.

He also stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leaving meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi early with the latter still sitting shows discourtesy on part of the Chief Minister.

Roy believes that former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay is just a "pawn in the game".

"He has acted unprofessionally. The home ministry is at liberty to do so and justified in doing so," added Roy.

TMC secured 213 seats in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections while the BJP won 77 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. (ANI)