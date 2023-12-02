Tate Rodemaker throws warmup passes for Florida State ahead of ACC title game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Florida State’s Tate Rodemaker was in uniform and participated in pregame warmups before Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against No. 15 Louisville, an encouraging sign for the team’s backup quarterback with a potential trip to the College Football Playoff on the line.

Rodemaker has been dealing with concussion symptoms following last week’s win over Florida and has been limited in practice this week for the fourth-ranked Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 ACC).

The team had no plans to announce Rodemaker’s status before kickoff.

If Rodemaker is held out, freshman Brock Glenn, who has only attempted four passes in his career, will get the start. Florida State lost Heisman Trophy candidate and ACC player of the year Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury in a blowout win over North Alabama on Nov. 18.

Rodemaker came out early with a T-shirt that had Travis' name on it as he threw passes about 90 minutes before kickoff. A short time later, he returned in his jersey and warmed up alongside the other QBs.

Travis' absence has ignited debate about whether the Seminoles belong in the playoff even if they beat Louisville, because they won't be at full strength.

Rodemaker has made two career starts, including last week in the team’s regular-season finale at Florida.

Rodemaker left that game in the fourth quarter after getting hit in the head while sliding, which drew a targeting call against the Gators. He returned a few plays later and handed off to Trey Benson, who ran for a touchdown to secure FSU’s 24-15 victory.

Rodemaker initially passed the on-field concussion test, but Florida State coach Mike Norvell said the QB began experiencing concussion symptoms the following day. Rodemaker was able to participate in some parts of practice, but Glenn got the bulk of the work leading up the game.

Norvell said Friday the game plan wouldn’t change much if Glenn was pressed into starting.

