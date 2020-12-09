Tate Modern balcony attacker Jonty Bravery has prison sentence appeal dismissed

Jonty Bravery admitted attempted murder after the incident at the Tate (AFP/PA)

A teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern viewing platform today had his appeal against his 15-year jail term dismissed as he abandoned a bid to leave prison for hospital treatment.

Jonty Bravery, 19, was seen smiling and laughing after picking up the young boy and launching him over the edge of the art gallery’s tenth floor balcony last August.

The boy survived the 100ft horror fall but suffered serious injuries to his arms, legs, and spine as well as a bleed on the brain when he landed on a fifth floor roof at the Tate Modern.

Bravery, who doctors assessed as having signs of psychopathy as well as other mental health conditions, admitted attempted murder and is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years.

At a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday, Bravery’s barrister Pippa McAtasney QC said the “primary argument” that he should be moved from prison and given a hospital order with restrictions had been abandoned.

She went on to argue the minimum term handed to Bravery by Mrs Justice McGowan at the Old Bailey in June was too high.

But appeal court judges dismissed Bravery’s appeal. The sentencing judge, Mrs Justice McGowan, had imposed the life sentence tariff despite Bravery’s relatively young age and mental health difficulties, saying it was an “exceptional case”.

Dame Victoria Sharp, President of the Queen’s Bench Division, sitting with Mr Justice Edis and Mrs Justice Yip, agreed with the judge’s assessment.

They said it would be wrong and "against the interests of justice" for Bravery's sentence to be "radically different" to a murder conviction "merely because of the miraculous survival of the victim”.

The judges said Bravery had carefully planned the attack before using "lethal force applied to a vulnerable child victim in the presence of his parents".

The judge decided the sentence was not “manifestly excessive or wrong in principle” and should be reduced.

Story continues

Bravery had been seeking a move from HMP Belmarsh to maximum security Broadmoor Hospital, but his barrister told the Court of Appeal a new expert report has thwarted the application.

“It was to be my argument that a hospital order with appropriate restrictions should have been the sentence Mr Bravery received, based on medical expert opinion”, she said.

“(The expert) has, for proper reasons, changed her expert opinion, based primarily on the fact Mr Bravery appears to have settle into the regime at Belmarsh prison.

“She therefore can’t or does not maintain her original view, formulated over his time at Broadmoor, that he should have a hospital order with restrictions.

“In light of that, I can’t sustain that argument.”

Jonty Bravery PA

At the sentencing hearing in June, Bravery was warned he may never be deemed safe to be released again due to his complex mental health issues.

The teenager had plotted the attack for weeks before carrying it out on August 4 last year, contemplating an acid attack and drowning a girl before heading to the tallest building he could get access to.

Bravery surveyed the crowd at the Tate Modern for around 15 minutes before selecting the young boy, from France, who had skipped momentarily ahead of his parents.

After throwing the boy over the edge, Bravery was surrounded by angry tourists and the youngster’s horrified parents. He later admitted he wanted to “be on the news” and was hoping to be locked up.

He was 17-years-old at the time and living in supported accommodation in Northolt, under the care of Hammersmith and Fulham Council as a “looked-after child”.

Despite a spiralling pattern of violence and concerns over his mental health, Bravery was allowed out alone to head into central London.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council ordered a serious case review in the wake of the attack.

The young boy’s parents have provided regular updates on his recovery, including progress in his movements and finally being able to return home in August this year.

Bravery pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Read More

Tate Modern attacker launches appeals to be moved to Broadmoor

Teen jailed for life for throwing six-year-old boy off Tate balcony

Teen 'told of plan to kill' before throwing boy from Tate platform