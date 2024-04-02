Tate McRae Continues Her Pop-Princess Era with Medley Performance at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The singer-songwriter lit up the stage with a mashup of her singles "Greedy" and "Exes" at the fan-voted award ceremony

Kevin Winter/Getty Tate McRae

Tate McRae is once again showcasing her epic stage presence.

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter took the stage to perform a mashup of her hit song “Greedy” — which recently surpassed a billion streams on Spotify — as well as her single "Exes," and she did not come to play.

Known for not only her vocal chops but also her electric dance abilities — previously telling PEOPLE she “always thought I’d grow up and be maybe a backup dancer” — McRae brought her all at the Ludacris-hosted ceremony in Los Angeles.



Kevin Winter/Getty Tate McRae

Sporting an orange look alongside two dancers in matching hues, McRae began her performance with "Greedy" on a bare white stage. Then, she transitioned to a remix of "Exes" as more dancers joined her to execute high-energy choreography.

McRae was just one of several star-studded acts who graced the stage at the fan-voted award show.

Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson all performed at the ceremony, while stars like Cher and Beyoncé received major awards — the iHeartRadio Icon Award and iHeartRadio Innovator Award, respectively.

Jesse Grant/Getty Tate McRae

Originally known for heartbreak anthems like “You Broke Me First” and “She's All I Wanna Be” and her stint on So You Think You Can Dance when she was 13, McRae has shown a different side of herself since dropping songs like "Greedy” and “Exes.”

Speaking with PEOPLE about her mainstream arrival in December, the singer said, "This has been the biggest whirlwind of my life, and honestly just the coolest thing I've ever experienced,” adding that she has “a very hard time wrapping my head around it."

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Tate McRae performing 'Greedy' on 'Saturday Night Live' in November 2023

And as McRae’s popularity grows, so does her commitment to giving her fans the best performance she can.

"Whenever I'm out of breath on stage, I'm always like, well, f---, Beyoncé can do it — I don't have an excuse!' She's figured out a way to run on the treadmill and sing at the same time,” she told PEOPLE. “You watch back to Coachella, and she was dancing and singing that whole time and figured out a way to sound phenomenal and nail it. That's just a part of figuring out how to put the two together.”

“It's a really, really hard thing to do,” she added. “I'm constantly trying to get better."



The iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1 from 8-10 p.m. ET on FOX.

