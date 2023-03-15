Tatcha's Latest Drop Is a "Silky" Retinol Alternative

Cult-loved skincare brand Tatcha introduces to its portfolio The Silk Serum. An innovative retinol alternative serum that smooths the look of wrinkles and is made with the brand's high-level, proprietary complex of kind-to-skin botanical.

Tatcha's latest drop was thoughtfully formulated with those in mind who desire retinol-like results with the potential cause and effect redness and irritation that likely follows. The Silk Serum features a unique blend of plant-based retinol alternatives, upcycled cranberry extract and sea fennel — all designed to have the same benefits and factors of retinol, giving the largest organ on the body the look of collagen-rich skin. In case studies done by the brand, 41 panelists, 100% of the users showed improvement in texture and redness after two weeks. After four weeks, 85% of the users lines and wrinkles significantly improved and 78% showed improvement in firmness.

The Silk Serum retails for $98 USD and is available via Tatcha's website.