Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted at Dealership Ahead of Upcoming Launch on August 4

Ahead of its slated India launch on August 4, Tata Tiago NRG facelift was spotted at a Tata Motors dealership recently. The spy shots of the car were shared online by TeamBHP. The photos of the car gave a close look at the changes from its predecessor. The car used black colour along with the original paint scheme to add a sporty flair to it. The car now spotted has a blacked-out roof, black door handles, black ORVMs and blacked-out B pillars. There is also a black plastic cladding around the vehicle that has got a prominent place at the rear.

While this particular car featured white exterior paint, an official teaser image had shown that the new Tiago NRG will also arrive with a green paint scheme. It’s also got a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels with a 5 spoke design. There’s an SUV feel to this car, and it gets a higher ground clearance than the regular Tiago.

On the inside, the cabin gets an all-black design and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that's expected to get all the modern connectivity featured. The instrument cluster on the Tiago NRG is a digital unit. Tiago NRG will also be loaded with several safety features and will get a dual airbag set up along with a parking camera and park assistant sensors. The list also included ABS with EBD and CSC, speed sensing auto door lock and corner stability control.

Powering this machine is the engine that we have already seen on the Tiago. The 1.2-litre petrol motor that's expected to be offered in the Tiago NRG facelift can produce up to 86 PS of power coupled with 113 Nm of peak torque at 3300 rpm. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of the price, buyers should expect the Tiago NRG to arrive with a price tag higher than the regular Tiago but the quantum of it can only be confirmed after the launch.

