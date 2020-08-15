Tata Salt: Let's walk the talk and free India from COVID19 #NamakKeWaastey!

Yes, we may often take our passionate history for granted, but there is no better time than right now to learn from the past. The world, as we know it, has changed. The oppressor is no longer people who will yield to Satyagraha, dialogue or battle. It's a virus that has brought the entire world to a standstill.

Innocent lives have been lost, and the toll of the sick and suffering only keeps rising. Our freedom to live life to its fullest is once again being threatened.

Tata Salt, the Desh ka Namak, has always celebrated Indian heroes. In keeping with the occasion of the 74th Independence day, the leading salt brand of the country has released a new video that pays tribute to our brave armed forces and calls on every single Indian to follow in their footsteps. Lt Col. Inderjeet Gill, a veteran of the '71 war, shows us the depth of what it felt like to be called upon, to act in service to the country. Using an interpretation of Ram Prasad Bismil's Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, the film builds upon that feeling to drive home a pertinent point.

Harsh as it may have been at that time, there was a pride in the tricolour and a willingness to do what was right that motivated patriotic them to lay their lives on the line if needed. Securing the freedom of their countrymen was the penultimate goal - one that had to be achieved with grit, strategy and nerves of steel. As we move through the lines, we can see the sharp contrast to the Covid threat we face today.

He reminds us that we have the power to change the story of the year 2020. If we came together for a single cause, India would be a force to reckon with and a beacon of hope for the world. We have the power to create a history that our future generations will be proud to remember.

While the task at hand is sizable, the ask today is far simpler. This Independence day, there is a call for a new movement. This one doesn't ask for the ultimate sacrifice of martyrdom, but instead for us to do a few simple things as we go about our daily lives.

Amid this global pandemic, let us pledge to:

-  Wear a mask when around other people. -  Wash our hands thoroughly and regularly. -  Practise social distancing and encourage others to do so too.

These might seem insignificant, but ultimately they are critical to improving both public health and reducing COVID's hold on our country.

If the brave men and women of our past could stand up to challenge the status quo, we can too. This 15 August 2020, every single one of us is called to duty in the new fight for freedom against COVID-19. The only thing that's left to be seen is - will you answer #NamakKeWaastey?

