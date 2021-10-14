Tata Punch mini-SUV secures five-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests: Here's all you need to know

In news that will surely boost its appeal, the Tata Punch mini-SUV has secured a full five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, becoming only the third Tata offering to achieve the maximum star rating in these tests. The Punch was awarded a five-star rating for adult occupant protection and a four-star rating for child occupant protection. Outshining even the Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz, the Punch registered an adult occupant protection score of 16.45 out of a possible 17 points, bettering the score of even the Mahindra XUV300 to lay claim to the highest adult occupant protection score for any vehicle Global NCAP has tested till date.

Global NCAP subjected Tata's smallest SUV yet to a front offset crash test as well as a side-impact test, and in its report noted the Punch provided good protection for the driver and front passenger's head, neck, chest and knees. The Punch's bodyshell was said to be stable and that it was 'capable of withstanding further loadings'. The footwell area, too, was noted to be stable.

Equally impressive is the Tata Punch's child occupant protection score, which, at 40.89 points out of a potential 49, is second only to that of the Mahindra Thar (41.11 points). With the child seats for the three-year-old and 1.5-year-old dummies installed rearward facing with ISOFIX connectors and support leg, Global NCAP noted the ISOFIX anchors prevented excessive forward movement during the impact and offered good protection to the head and chest of both dummies.

While Global NCAP generally uses entry-level model for its tests, it appears to have used a higher-spec model once again for the tests on the Punch. According to Global NCAP, since safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and ISOFIX anchorages are standard across the range, a higher-spec Punch (which weighs more than the base model) would face more of a challenge in these tests.

The top-spec variant of the Punch is also equipped with alloy wheels, which are stronger than steel wheels, and thus the impact load on the structure in the event of a crash would be higher, which would add to the challenge of securing a full five stars.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly)

