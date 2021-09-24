Tata Motors has now sold over 10,000 electric vehicles in India, more than 1,000 of them sold in August

Tata Motors has announced it has now crossed the 10,000-unit sales milestone with its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. This cumulative figure of over 10,000 EVs sold includes models Tata Motors has sold for both private and commercial use, and thus includes sales of the original Tigor EV, the Nexon EV, as well as the recently-launched Tigor EV Ziptron and Xpres-T EV sedan for fleet buyers. It was the Tata Nexon EV " launched at the start of 2020 " that supercharged the electric vehicle boom for Tata Motors, and constitutes a majority of the 10,000 EVs Tata has sold till date. Interestingly, 1,000 of these were sold in August alone.

The Nexon EV has supercharged the electric vehicle boom for Tata Motors. Image: Tata Motors

The Nexon EV has supercharged the electric vehicle boom for Tata Motors. Image: Tata Motors

It is on the back of the Nexon EV's success that Tata Motors now commands an impressive 70+ percent of India's fledgling electric vehicle market. To further strengthen its efforts, Tata has also set up over 700 charging stations in 120 cities, and is leveraging the abilities of other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Tata AutoComp, to rapidly develop a sustainable EV ecosystem.

It must be noted at this point that it is only Tata Motors' EVs " including the Nexon EV, Tigor EV Ziptron and the Xpres-T EV " that are eligible for hefty subsidies provided by the Central and State governments, as they are the only models available for under Rs 15 lakh as prescribed by the FAME-II scheme (which, at present, only subsidises EVs registered for commercial use) and respective state policies. Most states are extending a total incentive of anywhere between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh, which helps bring down the price of Tata's EVs by a significant margin.

Benefiting from these incentives, Tata Motors' EVs have seen a sharp uptake in recent months, with waiting periods for the Nexon EV now stretching into several weeks. Sources say Tata has also received a healthy number of bookings for the newly-introduced Tigor EV Ziptron, which, while offering a range similar to that of the Nexon EV, costs considerably less than the already-popular Nexon EV.

Story continues

Tata also recently announced prices for the fleet-only Xpres-T EV, which range from Rs 9.54 lakh to Rs 10.64 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy).

Spurred on by the success of the Nexon EV, Tata Motors has previously confirmed it will launch more electric vehicles in the time to come, and will have a total of 10 battery electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2025. These are expected to include the Tata Altroz EV (showcased at the Geneva motor show in 2019), the Tata Punch EV as well as the reborn Tata Sierra EV.

Also See: Maharashtra EV policy 2021 goes live after delay, electric vehicle prices set for substantial drop

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched to mark IPL 2021 resumption: Gets ventilated seats, wireless CarPlay

How Ford's dated product line-up, low demand left it uncompetitive and led to its India exit

Read more on auto by Firstpost.