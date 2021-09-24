Tata Motors Creates New Electric Vehicle Milestone, Onboards 10,000th EV Customer

Tata Motors has today recorded a new milestone of on-boarding its 10,000th EV customer, making it the only carmaker in India to achieve this feat. The first 10,000 EVs have been led by the early adopters and as per Tata Motors, this will pave way for making EVs mainstream. Tata Motors currently retails Nexon EV and Tigor EV for passenger car buyers while Xpress T is being retailed to fleet car owners.

With over 70% market share (YTD FY22), Tata Motors has crossed the 1,000 unit volume in August’21, again a first for the industry. All of these 1,000 units belong to Nexon EV, which has now become the highest selling electric car in India in record time. By launching Tigor EV as their second PV offering in the EV space in September, Tata is aiming to further elevate the sales.

Tata Motors is driving this shift of green mobility with the help of other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma through an expansive e-mobility ecosystem – the Tata UniEVerse.

While Tata Chemical is working on high density battery packs enabling 300+ km electric range in both the Tata cars, Tata Power is ramping up the charging infrastructure with 700 plus installations in 120 cities across India. As per Vivek Srivasta, Head – Marketing PVBU, Tata Motors, these chargers are installed on high-density traffic routes to enable long distance journeys across India.

Both the Tata cars are powered by inhouse Ziptron technology which is at the heart of the company’s passenger EV line-up. While Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV in January 2020, the new Tigor EV was launched this month only and comes with a GNCAP 4-star rating for adult and child occupant protection. It has an ARAI certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions).

The company has also launched the XPRES T electric sedan, its first product under the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers.

On achieving the 10K rollout milestone, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow.”

