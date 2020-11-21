Tata Lit Live cancels talk between activists Noam Chomsky, Vijay Prashad; speakers had planned to voice their opinion on festival's sponsor

A conversation between academics and activists Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad scheduled as part of the ongoing Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest was cancelled by the organisers citing "unforeseen circumstances".

The two were set to talk about Chomsky's latest work, Internationalism or Extinction, on the evening of 20 November but received an email in the afternoon informing them that the virtual event will not be taking place.

This move was preceded by an appeal made to the speakers by several activists, artists and academicians to boycott the festival since it is sponsored by the Tata Group. The letter alleged that the "Tata Group has had a long history of forceful displacement, human rights violations and environmental plunder" and that such festivals "are evidently an attempt to erase its crimes from the public consciousness " an ideological whitewashing."

Interestingly, just hours before this session between Chomsky and myself, @tatalitlive cancelled our appearance 'due to unforeseen circumstances'. More on this to come. pic.twitter.com/Yomx2Jspcl " Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) November 20, 2020

In response to this letter, Chomsky and Prashad had announced that they will continue with the event and begin with the latter reading out a statement that "makes it very clear how we feel about corporations such as the Tatas, and the Tatas in particular."

However, just hours before this session was scheduled to take place, Tata Lit Live! dropped the event prompting Chomsky and Prashad to issue another statement that said, "We wanted to appear at this platform in the spirit of open discussion to hold our dialogue about extinction and internationalism, about the darkest part of our human story and the brightest sparks of hope that shine in our world."

Story continues

"Regarding the Tatas, we wanted to put on record a few facts that should lead sensitive people to understand what the Tata company has underneath its fingernails," it added.

Firstpost has reached out the festival organisers for a statement, and is awaiting response.

Also See: The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020: From Milena Moser to TM Krishna, authors and sessions to watch out for on Day 5

Man Booker-winner Howard Jacobson on being born old, gloomy, and writing to make women laugh

Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020: Ian McEwan to Shashi Tharoor, writers to look out for on Day 1

Read more on Arts & Culture by Firstpost.