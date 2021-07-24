Tata Harper Rarely Goes on Sale, but the Celeb-Approved Brand Is Offering Massive Discounts Right Now

Tata Harper Sale

tataharperskincare/Instagram

Happy Leo season to all who celebrate — but especially Tata Harper Skincare. The luxury brand kicked off its annual birthday celebration, offering 25 percent off $100 or more sitewide with code BIRTHDAY25. Now's the perfect opportunity to stock your bathroom with the products that celebrities like Emma Watson, Kate Hudson, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Alba swear by.

You may identify the brand by its eye-catching green glass bottles and pots, but the formulas inside are really what makes the splurge count. Harper crafted each product with clean, non-toxic, and incredibly effective botanicals sourced from over 68 countries. While the brand does come with steep prices, users can rest assured their skin is being nourished by the best ingredients available.

Beyond gaining celeb-approval, Tata Harper Skincare has won over plenty of shoppers who say it's "worth every penny." One reviewer called the Repairative Moisturizer a "lifesaver" for mature skin with sun damage, while another said the Restorative Eye Crème is "the best they've ever used" for minimizing fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness.

Shop even more of the brand's anti-aging crowd pleasers for less, from the Resurfacing Mask that gives the complexion an instant glow, to the Hydrating Floral Essence that plumps fine lines and wrinkles with every spritz. And for those willing to spend a little more to save a little more, shoppers can snag the Boosted Contouring Serum that instantly lifts sagging skin on the face and neck for $79 off, alongside the Elixir Vitae Ultimate Wrinkle Solution that targets the most severe fine lines and wrinkles for $119 off.

This may be your only opportunity this year to shop Tata Harper Skincare on sale, so snag the highly-esteemed products for 25 percent off with code BIRTHDAY25 while you can.