Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched at Rs 6.60 Lakh, Gets 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the XM+ variant of its premium hatchback – the Tata Altroz which has been priced at Rs 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol engine-powered version.

The Tata Altroz XM+ variant comes with features such as the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity support. It also gets steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, 16-inch alloy wheels with stylized wheel covers and remote foldable key.

The XM+ variant of the Tata Altroz will be available in 4 colours – High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White and Midtown Grey.

This announcement comes in on the back of the much-acknowledged success of Altroz, after its launch earlier this year. With this variant, customers will now be able to take advantage of features that are typically only available in premium variants, at an attractive and accessible price.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the XM+ variant of the Altroz. With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price.”

Launched in January 2020, the Company made its entry into the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz and as per the company, the product has been much appreciated by customers for its design, drivability and safety as the car had received the full 5-star adult safety rating from Global NCAP at the time of its launch.

The Altroz sports the Impact design 2.0 philosophy of Tata Motors and is the first vehicle to be developed on the ALFA architecture of the Company. The premium hatchback is also the official partner of IPL 2020 and was on display on-ground at all venues across the United Arab Emirates.