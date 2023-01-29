TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) shareholders have endured a 41% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 41%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

TAT Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade TAT Technologies reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 7.1% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 7%, annualized. Unfortunately, though, it makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. Without profits, its hard to see how shareholders win if the revenue keeps falling.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, TAT Technologies shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 1.2% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 7.7%. Of far more concern is the 7% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that TAT Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

