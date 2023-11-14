Tastes of Donato’s Bakery spreading

Thunder Bay, Ont. -- When Jamey and David Bruno, owners of Donato’s Bakery, became involved with Metro’s Locally Sourced program in 2018, they didn’t foresee the impact that the exposure would bring to their small company. Five years later, they are producing, manufacturing, bottling and selling their grandparent’s special marinara sauce across the province and have added two more products to their production line. Last year, the family bakery once again partook in the Spotlight on Local initiative where Bruno’s sauce was spotlighted in Toronto at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. Donato’s marinara sauce was sampled at the fair and took home the People’s Choice award for the second time. The family headed back to Toronto recently for the 2023 fair, and for the third time, took the People’s Choice award for their sauce. This year, they featured their newest product, frozen homemade pizza. “People sampling our sauce (that first year) were asking what was in it, and I told them nothing goes into it except for the seasoning,” David Bruno said. “When they asked what was in the seasoning, we brought it along and started selling the sauce and the seasoning and people were absolutely loving it and asked, ‘What else do you make?’” Bruno added, “We’re a bakery, so we make dough and pizza. Then they asked if we could bring our pizza to the fair.” The two brothers “concocted a plan” to make frozen pizzas, which was something new for them. “We started presenting our pizza to Metro and it went through the roof,” he said. This year, we’ve decided to change it up a little bit (for the fair). We’re not just going to present the sauce on a little tortilla chip. We have made little slivers of baguettes that we put through our bread slicer and they look like a little canopy. It will be our dough, sauce and a little bit of mozzarella cheese because that’s exactly what our pizza tastes like. This year, the focus is on our pizza.” During the agricultural fair last year, Bruno says they caught the attention of Loblaw, whom they have been trying to network with for more than five years. “When (Loblaw) saw the pizza at Metro, they said, ‘Hell yeah, bring it on over (to the Real Canadian Superstore) and they’ve been great,” Bruno said. Because of the spinoff from the Royal Agricultural Fair and seeing us in Metro, they asked us to join them as well with their local program. We now have our frozen pizza and sauce at the Superstore. We couldn’t be happier.” Donato’s products can also be found in their neighbouring Renco Foods, in Safeway, Renco Family Foods in Centennial Square, Maltese Grocery, Fresco’s Deli and George’s Market. “It’s all thanks to Metro’s local program,” he said. Bruno said part of marketing the products meant searching for packaging; bottles for the sauce and seasonings, and boxes for the pizza. “We did a lot of market research (around the pricing of the pizza) and found the magic number is $9.95,” he said. “We had to make the product fit (the price). All the supplies came behind that to make it work for us. I called several box producers in Pakistan, Toronto and the United States and tried to get the right prices but that took time and packaging is not cheap. Now we have our own box. We even have a little story printed on the back that says this is real people making real food, not, not a machine in some localized manufacturing facility.” Bruno says from the time they opened the bakery more than 29 years ago, the production of bread and pastries and now the sauce, seasonings and pizzas have become a family legacy with a wonderful story behind it. “The bakery became a flowing business in Canada after my grandparents emigrated,” Bruno said. “We just never thought about it because we were only thinking about taking care of our families. Then it took off, and then it became something else and that’s where it became really fun. It also keeps all of the (family members) that have passed on alive. My great-grandmother would be over the moon if she saw this.” Plans for expansion are on the horizon for a separate production facility to prepare and package the food.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal