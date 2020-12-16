The Tastemaker Edit: model Lady Kitty Spencer reveals her Christmas wish list
She’s Princess Diana’s niece and first cousin to the future King of England, but Lady Kitty Spencer wasn’t really known in the UK until her other cousin Harry wed Meghan Markle in 2018.
Attending the nuptials alongside some of the world’s best-known faces, the blonde beauty caught the attention of the world’s media in her green floral dress and stunning Bulgari necklace.
2020 started promisingly enough; the 29 year-old got engaged to her fashion tycoon partner in January. Now coming to the end of the year, we caught up with the Cape Town-raised model to talk about all things Christmas.
What are you hoping to find beneath the Christmas tree this year?
A healthy family, all under one roof and able to hug each other. To be able to share joy in person would be a truly wonderful thing.
What one item from BVLGARI makes the perfect gift, and for whom?
The new red coral BVLGARI necklace is the perfect gift for sisters or girlfriends because you can dress it up or wear it during the day. It’s an exclusive limited edition for Europe, but it’s also understated and fun.
What's the best Christmas gift you've ever given or received?
The best gift I ever received was my airplane ticket to study in Florence. It changed the course of my life and began my love affair with Italy!
My sisters and I gave each other diamond and pearl evil eye bracelets when I left - we had never been apart and it was a beautiful way to feel united and close despite the distance.
Your most indulgent purchase?
I would say the interior design of my house. It was very important to me that my house was a home, somewhere I wanted to come back to at the end of the day, and somewhere that reflects who I am. I became totally absorbed in the process, from the fabrics to the joinery.
I can’t imagine that it’s something I’ll ever regret putting money into. After spending the majority of 2020 at home, I appreciate the space I’ve created now more than ever.
With Christmas set to be small-scale this year, what will you be wearing to an intimate festive lunch?
Christmas with my family is very relaxed. I’ll be barefoot in the sun, so I imagine something summery like a little dress. It’s a special day so it will be brightly coloured and celebratory!
What's your go-to party accessory for online Christmas catch-ups, and why?
BVLGARI’s Diva’s Dream earrings. They’re big flowers made of diamonds and white gold - I borrowed them for a wedding once and they’re amazing statement earrings. If it’s an online catch up, then a knockout pair of earrings is a good accessory because your face will be the focal point.
