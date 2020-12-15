The Tastemaker Edit: model Daisy Lowe shares her Christmas wish list
After being scouted at the age of 15 in Camden Town, Daisy Lowe has been a fixture in the London style set.
With editorials for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and campaigns for the likes of Burberry, Louis Vuitton and Agent Provocateur (with whom she remains a brand ambassador), her extensive CV has just about every big name in the book. But you may just recognise her and signature megawatt smile from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing where she excelled each week in memorable dances, while winning the hearts of the British public.
The multi-hyphenate model, front row-regular, podcaster, presenter and foodie, she has her fingers in all sorts of pies - metaphorical and literally as the author of a cookbook Sweetness and Light that showcases tasty sweet treats with a healthy twist. More recently, she has dived into the pressing issue of sustainability in the fashion industry with a series with LEON and is in the midst of remodeling her home.
Ahead of Christmas, we caught up with Lowe to find out her seasonal plans.
What does Christmas 2020 look like for you?
I’ve finally sorted out my kitchen extension, so it will be my very first year hosting Christmas lunch with my family. I’m so excited/ terrified I get all the timings right. I can’t wait for all the delicious food and the post-food games... that’s always my favourite part of the day.
What is on your Christmas wish list this year?
I’d love a black Chanel backpack, Annoushka x The Vampire’s Wife charm bracelet, and Terry De Havilland Zia shoes in gold & silver. I’m also eyeing up the Olivia Von Halle Cabaret Collection navy blue embroidered pjs...they are eye-wateringly expensive but SO gorgeous!
What's the best Christmas gift you've ever given or received?
The best Christmas gift I’ve ever given was a Chanel suit for my grandma, she had always wanted one and she burst into tears. She still wears it 12 years later!
What's your failsafe gift idea?
A Fornasetti candle, a bottle of bubbly or cashmere. You can’t go wrong with something Squish Beauty - the flower acne patches, cherry eye masks and the moisturiser.
You're an ambassador for AP, what item from the Christmas collection has stolen your heart?
It’s so hard to choose! I love the dark green Molly, the Ulrika and the Cali set.
As a foodie, what's on the menu this Christmas?
Beef wellington, roast chicken, a mountain of roast potatoes, stuffing, Yorkshire puddings and a whole lot of mulled cider.
