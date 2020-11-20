The Tastemaker Edit: Fashion designer Rosie Assoulin unveils her Christmas wish list
New York-born designer Rosie Assoulin is best known for her bold use of colour and volume - putting the fun back into functional fashion.
Following stints at Adam Lippes, Oscar de la Renta and Lanvin, she is now at the helm of her eponymous label and was awarded the CFDA’s Emerging Womenswear Designer of the Year award in 2015.
Counting Karlie Klos and Beyonce (who wore one of Assoulin’s designs in the visual album, Lemonade) among her sizeable star-studded fan base, she is all about feel-good, mood-lifting fashion - two ideas that she’s carried over to her new stationery line with Papier.
The watercolour-inspired collection stems from the designer’s lockdown hobby where she’s translated her signature bright rainbow palette and playful patterns to notebooks, cards, and writing paper - all of which are available for customisation.
We caught up with Rosie - who has just given birth to a beautiful baby girl - to talk Christmas, gifting and the party season.
What do the holidays look like for you this year?
We usually have a big Hanukkah party with my cousins, and even get karaoke going on occasion! This year though, we’ll send our gifts with lovely letters from our new Papier collection, letting them know we’re with them from afar!
What is on your wish list this year?
I am hoping for peace of mind for my family and friends, and a good bit of healing for the whole world, honestly. Maybe a way to do that is to reach out to friends, family and loved ones and let them know what they mean to you.
For something more tangible, it’s boring but home improvement things! I’m hoping for some more countertop space and bookshelves for our family room.
What's the best gift you've ever received or given?
I’m actually not a great person to buy gifts for, or so says my husband! What is it?! Am I too picky? I like thoughtful gifts without too much pressure!
This year, I’m hoping people will like receiving some of our wine. Our Vivanterre Gamay is perfect for this more festive time of year.
Who's the hardest on your list to shop for, and why?
My husband, because he’s always saying “I don’t need it!”
What's your failsafe gift idea?
It’s nice to send gifts that prompt a bit of leisure, pleasure, or evoke a mood and feeling, rather than just a product. I like to try to individualise everything as much as possible.
That said, I do plan on including a bottle of our Vivanterre Gamay and a handwritten note on our Papier stationery for everyone!
I think I’ll be needing a bulk box of cards this year... especially after not seeing so many friends and loved ones in person, I have people I cherish around the world who I want to share some levity and gratitude with.
I’ve also been on a baking kick - my most recent endeavor was lots of loaves of Babka! So I’ll include that too for my local friends and family.
What’s will your festive wardrobe consist of this year (even if it's on Zoom)?
Getting dressed up always feels good. Even when the occasions to do so are rare - and even when on Zoom. So I say take every opportunity and put on something that makes you smile.
