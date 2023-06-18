Taste Test: Buffalo Trace’s New Experimental Bourbon Is Too Intense to Work

Buffalo Trace isn’t just the distillery that makes highly coveted whiskeys like Pappy Van Winkle and the Antique Collection, two brands that dominate the collectors’ market and public conversation. This Kentucky distillery also has a pretty impressive experimental program going on, but one of the latest releases seems to have gone a bit too far with the type of barrels in which the whiskey was aged.

Experimentation is a great feature of any distillery, especially as one as big as Buffalo Trace which could just rest on the success of its allocated releases and flagship eponymous bourbon if it wanted to. The most recent experimental release, a Peated Bourbon, was a fantastic whiskey with a nice balance of smoke and charred sweetness that works wonders on the palate. The new Old Charter Oak Spanish Oak Bourbon, however, veers a bit towards the extreme range of flavors and achieves an intensity that presents a bit of a sipping challenge.

According to the distillery the OCO series is a celebration of oak—each whiskey is aged in barrels made out of wood from a different country, climate, or soil. Past releases have included French, Mongolian, Chinkapin, and Canadian oak, which have all really highlighted the effects of each wood on a whiskey’s flavor (estimated to be about 70 percent by some experts). Spanish oak, according to master distiller Harlen Wheatley, has less vanilla and caramel flavors than American oak and more eugenol, a chemical compound that results in drier, spicier notes. The barrels were made from trees harvested in northern Spain, which were cut into staves and seasoned outdoors before being assembled into barrels. The whiskey is a deep reddish-brown color, with a whiff of sherry-like dried fruit on the nose. The palate starts off with tannic spice, followed by raisin, licorice, Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia, and some bitter mint. It reads a bit hotter than its 92 proof, which is significant but not overpowering.

The result is a bourbon that is just a bit too much, and the use of Spanish oak here comes across almost like a hyperactive cask finish in terms of its effect on the flavor. The good news is that, if you still had any doubts, this bourbon offers further proof of just how much impact the type of wood a whiskey is aged in has on the palate. The details and minutia of barrel type have an outsized impact on a whiskey, which is one of the wonders and pleasures of trying different types and styles. In this case, however, I’d prefer to drink regular old Buffalo Trace Bourbon.

Score: 84

100: Worth trading your first born for

95 – 99 In the Pantheon: A trophy for the cabinet

90 – 94 Great: An excited nod from friends when you pour them a dram

85 – 89 Very Good: Delicious enough to buy, but not quite special enough to chase on the secondary market

80 – 84 Good: More of your everyday drinker, solid and reliable

Below 80 It’s alright: Honestly, we probably won’t waste your time and ours with this

Every week Jonah Flicker tastes the most buzzworthy and interesting whiskeys in the world. Check back each Friday for his latest review.

