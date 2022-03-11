Taste Test: This New 18-Year-Old Crown Royal Blended Whisky That Will Satisfy Single Malt Fans

Jonah Flicker
·4 min read

Do you drink Canadian whisky? Come on, you can admit it, don’t be ashamed. After all, it’s one of the most popular spirits here in the US, so someone’s drinking it. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, Canadian whisky has grown by 13 percent over the last five years equaling $2.5 billion in revenue. And the leading Canadian whisky brand is Crown Royal, a blend that comes packaged in a fetching purple bag (the brand can afford this extra flair, based on the numbers). But “serious” whiskey drinkers, the type that post crotch shots of newly acquired bottles in their cars outside of liquor stores and pompously patrol (and troll) the digital hallways of social media don’t drink regular old Crown Royal, a basic Canadian blend bottled at 80 proof that is sort of unmemorable. The brand, distilled at a massive facility in Gimli, Manitoba, does have some delightful high-end expressions, however, with age statements and flavor profiles that can hang with the best and brightest in the single malt scotch category. And, it should be noted, for much more reasonable prices than other whisky made under the shadow of the royals.

The newest release is Crown Royal Aged 18 Years—a surprisingly excellent whisky that you can snag for less than $200 if you find the right retailer—is well worth giving a try. According to Stephen Wilson, Crown Royal director of whisky engagement, the blend is made up of whisky produced from three mash bills that are aged in both new charred oak and used barrels before being blended together into the final product. “Crown Royal Aged 18 Years process begins with selecting corn, rye and barley to our uncompromising standards,” he said. “The distillery team then utilizes three different mash bills and multiple distillation techniques to produce five component whiskies that form the backbone of the Crown Royal family of blended whiskies. Each of these whiskies are aged individually in a combination of new and previously used American oak casks, for a minimum of 18 years, before being selected and expertly blended by our team of master blenders.”

More from Robb Report

So that’s the DNA, but how does the whisky actually taste? It’s quite good, and far exceeds any expectations set by sampling regular old Crown Royal. While the nose is timid, the palate really creates an intriguing melange of flavors. Dusty incense notes start things off, followed by vanilla custard, pineapple, lemon tart, a hint of tobacco and some sweet caramel notes. There is a whisper of spice on the finish, but this whisky is more focused on oak and mellow sweetness. I can’t help but wonder what this would taste like at an ABV higher than 40 percent, but that’s what you’re gonna find with most Crown Royal offerings.

This isn’t the first time Crown Royal has won me over with a whisky that strays from the path of the core blend. The Hand Selected Barrel expression is one to try, and the Northern Harvest Rye made a big splash when it first launched several years ago. Some other big news from the brand is that its parent company, Diageo, recently announced that it is building Canada’s first carbon neutral distillery in Ontario, where Crown Royal will be distilled using 100 percent renewable energy (the Gimli distillery will continue to operate as well). While Canadian whisky isn’t exactly competing head-to-head with single malt or other whiskies aged for a few decades, and given that older doesn’t always mean better, Crown Royal 18 is indeed a satisfying alternative for those who might usually reach for a bottle of Speyside scotch.

Score: 88


Buy Now: $250

What Our Score Means

  • 100: Worth trading your first born for

  • 95 – 99 In the Pantheon: A trophy for the cabinet

  • 90 – 94 Great: An excited nod from friends when you pour them a dram

  • 85 – 89 Very Good: Delicious enough to buy, but not quite special enough to chase on the secondary market

  • 80 – 84 Good: More of your everyday drinker, solid and reliable

  • Below 80 It’s alright: Honestly, we probably won’t waste your time and ours with this

Every week Jonah Flicker tastes the most buzzworthy and interesting whiskeys in the world. Check back each Friday for his latest review.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!