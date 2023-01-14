Taste of Sudbury: Good food, good event, good cause

Looking to explore all the culinary experiences Sudbury has to offer?

The Greater Sudbury Hospitality Association is inviting all food-lovers to the Taste of Sudbury Food and Drink Festival, set to take place Friday, Jan. 20, at the Caruso Club.

The event will feature food and beverage samplings from more than 30 local vendors, including Apollo Restaurant, Wander Food and Wine, Much Burrito Mexican Grill, Crosscut Distillery, Salute Coffee Company, and so many more.

"Think of it as going out with your friends for an appetizer night," said Dawson Reale, event coordinator for Jana Hospitality Consulting, which helped organize the festival.

"It's an opportunity, all under one roof at the same time, to sample all of these different local products."

According to Reale, this year marks a "reboot" for the festival, which was set back in the last two years due to COVID-19.

"I think after everything we've gone through the last two years, it's a night out and we're all looking for one of those," he said. "This was done prior to COVID, but I don't think on this large of a scale, or with this many vendors or tickets sold."

Alongside delicious samplings, the evening will also feature a silent auction and Cash Bar, as well as entertainment by DJ Andre.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Inner City Home of Sudbury, which provides emergency food bank services to more than 1,200 households throughout the region every month.

"Food insecurity has grown significantly in our area, as well as across the province since the beginning of the pandemic," said Inner City Home president Joe Drago. "On behalf of the Inner City Home board of directors, I extend a sincere thank you to the Taste of Sudbury Food & Drink Festival for making the Inner City Home their recipient.

"I ask for your support by purchasing a ticket and attending Taste of Sudbury on Jan. 20th at the Caruso Club. I hope to see you there."

Tickets for the Taste of Sudbury Food and Drink Festival are available for $50 each at www.tasteeventsudbury.eventbrite.ca, or at Pro-Am Sports, Apollo Restaurant, and Overtime Sports Bar and Grill.

Find more information on the Greater Sudbury Hospitality Association at www.sudburyhospitality.com, and Inner City Home at www.innercityhome.com.

Event vendors will include: Apollo Restaurant/Toula’s Market, Wander Food & Wine (2 booths), Bucky’s BBQ Blend, Overtime Sports Bar and Grill, Maple Hill Farm, Hilton Garden Inn (Garden Grille, 2 booths), The Daventry Kitchen & Bar, Timmypours Bartending Services, Alexandria’s Restaurant, Herc’s Greek Eatery, Gus’ Restaurant, Jana Hospitality Consulting, Mucho Burrito Mexican Grill, St. Benedict’s Culinary Program and City of Greater Sudbury (Tourism Department).

Other vendors include Cameron’s Brewing, Diageo, Crosscut Distillery, La Casa Mexicana, The Nash, Perogy Princess, Ricky Lee’s Da Bomb Diner, Salute Coffee Company, Boss Supplements, Global Payments Inc, That’s My Jam- A Curated Collection, Truly Northern Farm, The Ugly Barn Farm, Inner City Home, Lot 88 Steakhouse & Bar.

