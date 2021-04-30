Taste of London 2021: Tickets go on sale with Napoli Gang, Jack Whitehall’s Food Slut and Asma Khan among headliners
The Taste of London festival is set for a big summer this year as it doubles the length of its usual celebrations, making up for last year’s cancellation.
Taste, which offers Londoners the chance to try food from some of the capital’s top restaurants, will this year stretch over 10 days – it’s usually kept to five – with upwards of 135 dishes available for diners to tuck into.
Things will run at Regent’s Park from Wednesday July 7 until Sunday July 18, with two day break on July 12 and 13.
Those cooking at 2021’s open-air celebrations include Napoli Gang – the Italian-inspired concept from the team behind Shoreditch smash Gloria and Fitzrovia’s Circolo Popolare, usually only available for delivery – the newly-open vegan Flower Burger, and Imad’s Syrian Kitchen, the restaurant from Syrian chef Imad Alarnab that’s set to open in Soho’s Kingly Court next month after months of Coronavirus-induced delays.
Others on the bill include Flesh and Buns, Sonora Taqueria and Chishuru, the Brixton-based West African spot that opened to critical acclaim between the first and second lockdowns. Elsewhere, the likes of Rudy’s Vegan Diner, Fatt Pundit, Santo Remedio and Taka will all be cooking.
As with previous years, alongside the culinary pitstop tour of London, there will be live cooking demonstrations and masterclasses. One of the biggest draws is expected to be the Fire Pit, which, as the name suggests, will teach techniques for cooking over flames. Food Slut, the unfortunately-named meat-centric blog-turned-delivery service from comedian Jack Whitehall and Marcus Petty-Saphon, will headline the Pit, alongside pandemic smash Hot4U and Carribean experts Original Flava.
There will also be a Chop It Like It’s Hot taste kitchen, where top chefs will share their tips; among those appearing this year are Asma Khan of Darjeeling Express, Jikoni’s Ravinder Bhogal and Holborn Dining Room’s pie-master, Nokx Majozi.
Tickets are on sale now, starting at £23. For more information, visit tasteoflondon.co.uk.
Read More
Jimi Famurewa reviews Chishuru: A blaze of West African joy offering a taste of better days ahead
Asma Khan interview: ‘I won’t see independent restaurants crushed’
Imad’s Syrian Kitchen: Chef Alarnab finds permanent home after four years of fundraising pop-ups