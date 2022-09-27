Taste of Charlotte, Pink Cupcake Walk rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

Taste of Charlotte has been rescheduled due to the threat of severe weather expected from Hurricane Ian, event organizers announced Tuesday.

Originally scheduled for this weekend, the three-day food festival at Truist Field will now take place from Oct. 7-9, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.

The tropical storm is expected to impact the Charlotte region “Friday into Saturday,” and could bring severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong wind, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service.

“We’re not going to let Hurricane Ian ruin the party,” the post read. “Enjoy all the mouthwatering bites, a huge selection of beer and wine, non-stop live music and family activities a week later.”

Participating restaurants include Bulla Gastrobar, Cuzzo’s Cuisine and Sweet Lew’s BBQ, according to the event’s website.

Admission is free, and festival goers can purchase coins for restaurant samples, drinks and activities.

A large cup of coins costs $20 and contains 14 coins. “Digital coins” are available for pre-purchase on the Taste of Charlotte app. Restaurant samples range from one to four coins, and beverages range from three to six coins.

Taste of Charlotte’s Pink Cupcake Walk & Survivor Lap, a one-mile walk around Truist Field to raise money for breast cancer awareness, has been also been moved. The walk is now scheduled for Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Participants can register for the event online for $35.

Festival hours are from 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday.