Taskmaster star "totally robbed" in upside-down task, claim viewers

Taskmaster's Richard Herring was "totally robbed" in tonight's episode (October 29) of the Channel 4 gameshow, according to viewers.

And, to be fair, he really was.

In the third instalment of the latest series, one task saw Richard and his fellow celebrity contestants – Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Daisy May Cooper, Mawaan Rizwan – faced with having to create their very best upside-down video.

With the help of co-presenter Alex Horne, Katherine elected to tell a tale of two chin-faced people, having a rather relatable chat about how the whole world seems upside-down, while sipping from a can of drink.

Johnny made a heartbreaking appeal to help those with upside-downism, a rare condition in which the sufferer is gravitationally challenged. And Mawaan told a disturbing romantic story involving himself and two horses.

Elsewhere, Daisy produced a worryingly nonsensical video featuring two chickens, a lizard and some cut-out paper sand dunes. And while everything was placed upside down, so was the camera, therefore creating the effect of everything being the right way up.

Despite failing to grasp the one essential rule of the task, however, Daisy was still marked higher than Richard, who arguably produced the best video of them all.

