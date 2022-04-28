Taskmaster issues on-air disclaimer in latest episode over Ukraine sensitivities

Stefania Sarrubba
Photo credit: Channel 4
Taskmaster spoilers follow.

Known for its blunt humour and absurd challenges, Taskmaster aired a disclaimer before tonight's (April 28) episode over its sensitive content.

Channel 4 made sure to let viewers know that the episode in question was recorded before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite the initial confusion, it was soon apparent why the network decided to air the disclaimer.

For their first task, Taskmaster Greg Davies and co-host Alex Horne challenged contestants Ardal O'Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsay, Judi Love and Sophie Duker to recreate a significant moment in history... using two traffic cones.

Death in Paradise star O'Hanlon reenacted a conflict on the Eastern front during World War 2, seeing Russia attacking Germany and using the cones as tanks.

Later on, Bridget turned her cone into a spaceship containing a dog plush toy: it was Laika the Soviet space dog – the first animal to orbit the Earth in 1957 – who died in the mission. Bridget's heartbreaking recreation of Laika's death came with her own voiceover in a Russian accent.

While this was in good sport, the channel felt the need to air the disclaimer given the challenge might have fallen flat in light of the recent, tragic events.

The announcement alerted some viewers, who were anticipating the reason for the disclaimer to be aired and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

"Well I'm guessing we now have a good idea of what the disclaimer could be for...," one person tweeted after the challenge, while someone else added: "Ah. That explains the disclaimer" with a face palm emoji.

"I was trying to figure out whether the disclaimer was for the dog in the traffic cone or Ardal's war reenactment," was another comment.

Taskmaster airs on Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 4 and All 4. Taskmaster: Champion of Champions II will air later this year.

The Disasters Emergency Committee has launched its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. To find out more information, including how to donate, head here.

