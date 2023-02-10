TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. TasFoods Limited processes, manufactures, and sells Tasmanian-made food products in Australia and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$11m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$15m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is TasFoods' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for TasFoods

TasFoods is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Food analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$1.0m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 74%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for TasFoods given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 23% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of TasFoods which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at TasFoods, take a look at TasFoods' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should further examine:

Story continues

Valuation: What is TasFoods worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TasFoods is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on TasFoods’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here