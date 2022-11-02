TASCO Berhad's (KLSE:TASCO) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.4x TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for TASCO Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

See our latest analysis for TASCO Berhad

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think TASCO Berhad's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For TASCO Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as TASCO Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 39% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 672% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.7% per year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 8.9% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that TASCO Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On TASCO Berhad's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Story continues

We've established that TASCO Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for TASCO Berhad that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on TASCO Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here