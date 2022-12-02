Tarrant Food Bank sets more mobile events because of increasing needs. Here’s the list

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is ratcheting up the number of events because of increasing demands for food as Christmas approaches.

The Food Bank, which serves 13 counties, announced Thursday that mobile events are planned throughout Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield and Weatherford to help those in need during the holidays.

Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Food Bank, said that during Thanksgiving, several foundations donated funds for turkeys, but she is concerned that things will be a little tighter during Christmas as no foundations have come forward.

Also, schools will be closed for a longer time, so children will not be getting the free lunches and breakfasts, she said.

“The need continues, as it’s always a busy time for us during the holidays,” she said.

The Star-Telegram previously reported that the agency is facing the “perfect storm” because of a combination of inflation, supply chain issues affecting the availability of food and increasing utilities and food costs.

The Food Bank is spending $1.5 million per month to purchase food, but people are receiving less this year. Previously people were getting around 88 pounds of food at the Mega Mobile Markets, and now, they are receiving around 60 pounds.

Donations to the food bank are also down this holiday season, and federal and state subsidies that were received during the pandemic are no longer available.

Here is the schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2-4 p.m.: Off the Dock event at the Food Bank Distribution Center, 2600 Cullen St., Fort Worth.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 9-11 a.m.: Six Flags Over Texas Holiday Distribution event, 2201 East Road to Six Flags St., Arlington.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m.: Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center, 1110 West Debbie Lane, Mansfield. Event runs until all food is distributed.

Monday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m.-noon: Herman Clark Memorial Stadium, 5201 CA Roberson Blvd., Fort Worth.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Food Bank West Holiday Mobile Event at Weatherford High School, 2121 Bethel Road, Weatherford.

Mega Mobile Markets are designed to serve all residents in Tarrant Area Food Bank’s service area who need food assistance. No identification or documentation is required.