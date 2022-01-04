Tarrant County under 90-day outdoor burn ban amid drought, increased fire risk

Tarrant County went under an outdoor burn ban Tuesday after the Texas Forest Service determined the county is experiencing drought conditions, according to a news release.

All outdoor burning in Tarrant County is prohibited for the next 90 days, the county said in the release. Violation of the ban is a class C misdemeanor that could result in a fine of up to $500.

The ban was requested by the Tarrant County Fire Marshal “to protect the lives and property of Tarrant County residents,” according to the release.

While cooking outdoors is allowed, residents should try to use gas grills and should keep the flames covered as much as possible. Charcoal or wood-burning grills and smokers must be placed on concrete, gravel or dirt surfaces at least 5 feet from anything combustible. Always have a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.