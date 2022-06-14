Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office dog places sixth in national drug finding competition

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy Ara is a good girl. Now the 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd has an award to prove it.

Ara has been a K-9 officer with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for four years, working alongside her handler, J.D. Rubalcaba, for three of those years. And at a recent National Narcotic Detector Dog Association’s competition, she and Rubalcaba placed sixth.

In the competition, each dog and handler had three minutes to find as many drugs as possible placed throughout an obstacle course in the narcotics.

Almost 90 teams competed in that and other competitions, such as treating K-9 heat exhaustion, locating hidden compartments in vehicles and finding and catching suspects.