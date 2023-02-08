Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies help woman get to shore after truck rolls into pond

Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman from a car submerged in a pond in the 7300 block of Red Leaf Court on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the woman had already swum up through the sunroof of the pickup truck. The deputies used a nearby boat to reach the driver and take her back to the shore.

The Fort Worth Fire Department’s drive team located the truck and removed it from the pond. The driver was not injured and was the only person in the car.

The driver told deputies she thought the vehicle was in drive but it was actually in reverse.