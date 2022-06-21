Tarrant County resident claims $1 million Powerball ticket purchased at Roanoke Walmart

Stefan Stevenson
·1 min read

A Southlake resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize during the June 11 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter located at 1228 N. Highway 377 in Roanoke. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

It’s the third Powerball winner from Tarrant County this month. An Arlington resident claimed a $1 million winner on June 1 and a Fort Worth resident claimed a $1 million winner on June 7.

The second-tier Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-20-26-53-69), but not the red Powerball number (5).

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

