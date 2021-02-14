Tarrant County reports fewest COVID deaths in 2 weeks, fewest new cases since November

Tarrant County reported 797 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Sunday.

It’s the fewest new cases reported in the county 732 were reported on Nov. 17. The 11 deaths are the fewest since 10 on Jan. 28.

The latest deaths include a Richland Hills woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Sansom Park man in his 80s, a Watauga man in his 80s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, a White Settlement woman in her 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, a Watauga woman older then 90, and a Fort Worth woman older than 90.

All 11 had underlying heath conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 235,964 COVID-19 cases, including 2,653 deaths and an estimated 201,629 recoveries.

The county does not update hospital and other COVID data such as positive test rates and ICU capacity on the weekends. Those updates will resume Monday.