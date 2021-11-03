Tarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths, fewest hospitalizations since July 16

Tarrant County reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 250 new cases on Wednesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a North Richland Hills woman in her 50s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Kennedale woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a Pelican Bay woman in her 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 80s, and a Crowley woman older than 90. All eight had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported 364,046 COVID-19 cases, including 4,741 deaths and an estimated 350,113 recoveries.

Note to readers: Tarrant County does not release data on the vaccination status of recently diagnosed patients or deaths. Officials have released this type of data once in June and it showed that nearly 100% of the new cases reported at the time (from May to mid-June) were in people who were not vaccinated. Further, county officials said fewer than 200 of those new cases at the time were in previously vaccinated Tarrant residents.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 61 to 258 in the latest seven-day moving average. It’s the fewest since July 16. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 6% from 7% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 7% of the 3,739 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 6.08% from 6.24% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). The rate has been below 15% since Oct. 1.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 83% from 82%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 67 to 769. The pandemic low was 360 on Sept. 20.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 90% from 89%. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 99% on Oct. 7. Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 255. Patients are using 34% of the 758 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 positive test rate for Tarrant County decreased to 10.23% from 11.00% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the lowest rate since it was 10.21% on July 10. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 68.83% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 61.22% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 89.06% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 82.44% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 74.02% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 64.45%.

Tarrant County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County Vaccinated

Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 3:

Fort Worth, 1,978

Arlington, 880

Mansfield, 180

North Richland Hills, 174

Bedford, 139

Haltom City, 116

Hurst, 110

Euless, 106

Rural Tarrant County, 106

White Settlement, 98

Grapevine, 91

Keller, 81

Azle, 69

Benbrook, 69

Watauga, 60

Grand Prairie, 54

Crowley, 51

Saginaw, 50

Richland Hills, 47

Forest Hill, 36

Sansom Park, 36

Southlake, 36

Lake Worth, 28

River Oaks, 22

Kennedale, 21

Colleyville, 20

Everman, 16

Westworth Village, 10

Blue Mound, 9

Pelican Bay, 9

Edgecliff Village, 8

Pantego, 8

Burleson, 7

Unknown, 6

Lakeside, 5

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area..

