Tarrant County reports 5,824 new COVID cases, 4 deaths; positive test rate down slightly

Stefan Stevenson
·5 min read

Tarrant County reported four COVID-19 deaths and 5,824 new cases on Wednesday.

The latest COVID-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Bedford woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, and a Grapevine man older than 90. All four had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 460,462 COVID-19 cases, including 5,126 deaths and an estimated 377,385 recoveries.

Note to readers: Tarrant County does not release data on the vaccination status of recently diagnosed patients or deaths. Officials have released this type of data once in June and it showed that nearly 100% of the new cases reported at the time (from May to mid-June) were in people who were not vaccinated. Further, county officials said fewer than 200 of those new cases at the time were in previously vaccinated Tarrant residents.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 25 to 1,388 in the latest seven-day moving average. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6, 2021.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 34% from 36% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 31% of the 4,029 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 25.43% from 25.41% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 91% from 89%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 68 to 413. The pandemic low of 357 was reported Jan. 10.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 97% from 96%. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 99% on Oct. 7. Ventilator use decreased by 26 to 229. Patients are using 29% of the 777 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 positive test rate for Tarrant County decreased slightly to 39.68% from 39.95% in the latest available seven-day-average data.

Vaccination data

Children ages 5 and older are now eligible for vaccination, so the following vaccination percentages have been altered by the Texas Department of State Health Services to reflect that larger population.

According to Texas DSHS, 67.21% of Tarrant County residents 5 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58.65% of residents 5 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 92.02% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 84.38% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 73.47% of Texas residents 5 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. The rate of fully vaccinated Texas residents 5 or older is at 62.10%.

Tarrant County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County Vaccinated

Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data.

Open

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 19:

  • Fort Worth, 2,132

  • Arlington, 968

  • Mansfield, 196

  • North Richland Hills, 181

  • Bedford, 149

  • Haltom City, 129

  • Rural Tarrant County, 119

  • Euless, 118

  • Hurst, 117

  • White Settlement, 100

  • Grapevine, 95

  • Keller, 85

  • Benbrook, 74

  • Azle, 72

  • Watauga, 67

  • Grand Prairie, 59

  • Saginaw, 58

  • Crowley, 53

  • Richland Hills, 47

  • Sansom Park, 44

  • Forest Hill, 38

  • Southlake, 37

  • Lake Worth, 28

  • River Oaks, 25

  • Colleyville, 24

  • Kennedale, 24

  • Everman, 18

  • Pelican Bay, 10

  • Westworth Village, 10

  • Blue Mound, 9

  • Burleson, 9

  • Edgecliff Village, 8

  • Pantego, 8

  • Unknown, 6

  • Lakeside, 5

  • Dalworthington Gardens, 2

  • Flower Mound, 1

  • Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio
Flourish Studio

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio
Flourish Studio

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area..

Open

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

