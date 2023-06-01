Tarrant County officials are making moves to pull the permit of a crime-ridden strip club

Tarrant County officials will hold a hearing at the end of the month to decide whether to revoke Temptations Cabaret’s sexually oriented business permit.

The strip club, at 12290 Camp Bowie West in unincorporated Tarrant County just past the Fort Worth line, has been a problem for neighbors in the area for years. More than 30 people submitted public comments to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court May 16 asking for the club’s closure, citing how the club made the community unsafe.

Four people have been shot and killed there since 2018, including in the most recent shooting Sunday when a fight spilled out into the parking lot and ended in gunfire. The gunman died and three others were injured.

The state on behalf of Tarrant County district attorney Phil Sorrells filed a public nuisance lawsuit against Temptations on Tuesday in an attempt to shut it down for good. As of Wednesday morning, a Google search for the strip club showed it was closed permanently.

The club cannot operate without a sexually oriented business permit since it does not have a liquor license. Rules surrounding sexually oriented businesses in Tarrant County grant the county the authority to approve or deny permits. Temptation’s permit expires July 19, according to commissioners agenda documents.

Officials say the grounds for revocation are that Temptations is within 1,000 feet of residences.

A press release from the county Wednesday said a notification letter had been sent to Temptation’s owner, Eric Langan of Bellaire, in regard to the county’s investigation into whether there was cause to pull the permit.

The county’s sexually oriented business review board will meet 9 a.m. on June 21.