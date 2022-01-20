Tarrant County mail-in ballot application rejections for missing numbers down to 14%

Rejections on mail-in ballot applications because of missing driver’s license numbers or Social Security digits are down to 14% in Tarrant County, elections administrator Heider Garcia said Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, that number was at 40%. Overall in Tarrant County, 21% of mail-in ballot applications have been rejected as of Wednesday.

The flurry of rejections happened statewide because of a state law that requires voters to include their driver’s license number, last four digits of their Social Security number or a statement saying they can’t provide either number on their application. The numbers have to match what voters have on file with their election registration.

On Tuesday, Garcia recommended that people use both numbers when they register to vote and apply for a mail-in ballot. If someone was already registered to vote, Garcia recommended updating their registration.

Those who wish to apply to vote by mail can find applications at tarrantcounty.com under the “Early Voting Info” tab.

The deadline to register to vote in Tarrant County is Jan. 31. The deadline to submit an application to vote by mail is Feb. 18.