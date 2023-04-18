Tarrant County leaders discuss jail death in closed session, remain silent on case

Tarrant County discussed the case of a 2019 jail death in a closed session, but did not say anything publicly about a third-party review.

Robert G. Miller died in August 2019 after he was pepper sprayed three times at close range during his intake at the Tarrant County Jail. He was not given medical attention after her told a nurse he could not breathe.

A Tarrant County pathologist ruled Miller’s death “natural” from a sickle cell crisis. A Fort Worth Star-Telegram investigation that consulted experts and members of Miller’s family found that he never had the disease.

The investigation prompted county leaders to commission a third-party review. That contract ended Feb. 28, and officials have stayed silent on it.

County administrator G.K. Maenius has not responded to multiple emails with questions about the review. When approached about the questions Tuesday following the meeting, Maenius said he would have answers “soon” without elaborating.