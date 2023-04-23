Here are Tarrant County’s early voting locations for May 6 municipal and school election
Early voting for the May 6 municipal and school elections begins Monday. Voters may cast a ballot at any location.
Early voting hours in Tarrant County
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28.
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 30
7 am. to 7 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, May 1-2
Tarrant County voting locations
Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington
Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington
City of Arlington South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Tarrant County Sub‐Courthouse in Arlington, 700 E. Abram St., Arlington
Tarrant County College Southeast Campus EMBC 1107, Portable Building, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington
University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Dr., Arlington
Azle ISD Instructional Support Center, 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite C, Azle
Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Dr., Bedford
Blue Mound Community Center, 1824 Fagan Dr., Blue Mound
Colleyville Public Library, 110 Main St., Colleyville
Bill R. Johnson CTE Center, 4500 Longhorn Trail, Crowley
Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park, 900 E. Glendale St., Crowley
Edgecliff Village Community Center, 1605 Edgecliff Road, Edgecliff Village
Euless Family Life Senior Center, 300 W. Midway Dr., Euless
Forest Hill Civic & Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St., Forest Hill
Charles F. Griffin Building, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth
Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., Fort Worth
Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library, 1300 NE 35th St., Fort Worth
Golden Triangle Branch Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth
Handley‐Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., Fort Worth
James Avenue Service Center, 5001 James Ave., Fort Worth
North Crowley High School, 9100 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth
Northside Community Center, 1100 NW 18th St., Fort Worth
Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth
Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane, Fort Worth
Southwest Sub‐Courthouse, 6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth
Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth
Tarrant County College Northwest Campus, WFSC 1403A, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway, Fort Worth
Tarrant County Elections Center Main Early Voting Site, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth
Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett Street, Fort Worth
Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth
Asia Times Square, 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way, Grapevine
Haltom City Library, 4809 Haltom Road, Haltom City
Haltom City Senior Center, 3201 Friendly Lane, Haltom City
Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD, 501 School House Road, Haslet
Brookside Center, 1244 Brookside Drive, Hurst
Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, Keller
Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. Thirrd St., Kennedale
Sheriff’s Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard, Lake Worth
Mansfield Sub‐Courthouse, 1100 E Broad St., Mansfield
Vernon Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad St., Mansfield
Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center, 7301 Bursey Road, North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills Public Library, 9015 Grand Ave. North Richland Hills
River Oaks Annex Old Library Building, 4900 River Oaks Blvd., River Oaks
Eagle Mountain‐Saginaw ISD Annex, Building 1, 1200 N. Old Decatur Road, Saginaw
Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St., Southlake
White Settlement Public Library, 8215 White Settlement Road, White Settlement