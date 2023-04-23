Here are Tarrant County’s early voting locations for May 6 municipal and school election

Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Early voting for the May 6 municipal and school elections begins Monday. Voters may cast a ballot at any location.

Early voting hours in Tarrant County

  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28.

  • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 30

  • 7 am. to 7 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, May 1-2

Tarrant County voting locations

  • Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington

  • Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington

  • Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington

  • City of Arlington South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington

  • Tarrant County Sub‐Courthouse in Arlington, 700 E. Abram St., Arlington

  • Tarrant County College Southeast Campus EMBC 1107, Portable Building, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington

  • University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Dr., Arlington

  • Azle ISD Instructional Support Center, 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite C, Azle

  • Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Dr., Bedford

  • Blue Mound Community Center, 1824 Fagan Dr., Blue Mound

  • Colleyville Public Library, 110 Main St., Colleyville

  • Bill R. Johnson CTE Center, 4500 Longhorn Trail, Crowley

  • Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park, 900 E. Glendale St., Crowley

  • Edgecliff Village Community Center, 1605 Edgecliff Road, Edgecliff Village

  • Euless Family Life Senior Center, 300 W. Midway Dr., Euless

  • Forest Hill Civic & Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St., Forest Hill

  • Charles F. Griffin Building, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth

  • Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., Fort Worth

  • Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library, 1300 NE 35th St., Fort Worth

  • Golden Triangle Branch Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth

  • Handley‐Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., Fort Worth

  • James Avenue Service Center, 5001 James Ave., Fort Worth

  • North Crowley High School, 9100 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth

  • Northside Community Center, 1100 NW 18th St., Fort Worth

  • Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth

  • Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane, Fort Worth

  • Southwest Sub‐Courthouse, 6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth

  • Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth

  • Tarrant County College Northwest Campus, WFSC 1403A, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway, Fort Worth

  • Tarrant County Elections Center Main Early Voting Site, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth

  • Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett Street, Fort Worth

  • Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth

  • Asia Times Square, 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie

  • Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Way, Grapevine

  • Haltom City Library, 4809 Haltom Road, Haltom City

  • Haltom City Senior Center, 3201 Friendly Lane, Haltom City

  • Legacy Learning Center Northwest ISD, 501 School House Road, Haslet

  • Brookside Center, 1244 Brookside Drive, Hurst

  • Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, Keller

  • Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. Thirrd St., Kennedale

  • Sheriff’s Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard, Lake Worth

  • Mansfield Sub‐Courthouse, 1100 E Broad St., Mansfield

  • Vernon Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad St., Mansfield

  • Former Bursey Road Senior Adult Center, 7301 Bursey Road, North Richland Hills

  • North Richland Hills Public Library, 9015 Grand Ave. North Richland Hills

  • River Oaks Annex Old Library Building, 4900 River Oaks Blvd., River Oaks

  • Eagle Mountain‐Saginaw ISD Annex, Building 1, 1200 N. Old Decatur Road, Saginaw

  • Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St., Southlake

  • White Settlement Public Library, 8215 White Settlement Road, White Settlement