Tarrant County College fires chancellor after investigation into allegations in lawsuit

James Hartley
2 min read
Rodger Mallison/rmallison@star-telegram.com

Eugene Giovannini will no longer serve as chancellor of Tarrant County College after the board of trustees voted Thursday night to terminate his contract.

Kenneth Barr, vice president of the board, confirmed the college terminated Giovannini’s contract in a special meeting but declined to comment any further.

The board placed the chancellor on leave in February pending an investigation after a former employee of the college said in a lawsuit that Giovannini harassed, abused and retaliated against her after she spoke to a female employee, who she claims was Giovannini’s girlfriend, about corrective action regarding her behavior.

Kristen Bennett, who served as the fundraising executive in charge of the nonprofit TCC Foundation, alleged in the lawsuit filed Feb. 7 that she was improperly disciplined by the chancellor when she began to intervene in conflicts with the subordinate who had a personal relationship with Giovannini.

The woman who Bennett says was the chancellor’s girlfriend was not named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit sparked an investigation into Giovannini by an independent group, which college officials said began just after the lawsuit was filed in federal court.

The lawsuit, which names Tarrant County College District as the defendant, alleges the college violated several policies in its firing of Bennett.

Bennett was fired on Jan. 31, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas.

“The Tarrant County College District does not normally comment on pending litigation or personnel matters. However, due to the serious nature of the allegations made in the recently filed lawsuit, TCCD believes that it is important to convey that it immediately hired an independent third party to investigate the allegations when they were first brought to TCCD’s attention,” according to a statement released by Tarrant County College Board of Trustees President Teresa Ayala. ”That investigation is ongoing, and TCCD is committed to determining the truth in a manner that is fair to all parties involved.”

During the investigation, Giovannini was placed on administrative leave and the college announced Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Elva Concha LeBlanc would serve as acting chancellor.

LeBlanc has served as the executive vice chancellor and provost, responsible for the planning, development and administration of the college’s academic affairs, since 2017, a news release said.

“I know from my personal experience that Dr. LeBlanc is known and respected in the community, and she has a lot of credibility with the members of this board,” Barr said at the February meeting in which she was appointed acting chancellor. “She will do a fine job as acting chancellor.”

